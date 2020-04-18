The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish Colorado gov. accused of Nazism for stay-at-home coronavirus order

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat elected in 2018, is Colorado’s first Jewish governor, and was the first openly gay man elected governor of a state.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
APRIL 18, 2020 17:46
Jared Polis (photo credit: OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN JARED POLIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Jared Polis
(photo credit: OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN JARED POLIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis became emotional during a news briefing about the coronavirus crisis in his state when a reporter said that the public has compared his stay-at-home order to Nazism.
“As a Jewish American who lost family in the Holocaust, I’m offended by any comparison to Nazism,” Polis said Wednesday during his briefing in Denver. “We act to save lives. The exact opposite of the slaughter of 6 million Jews and many gypsies and Catholics and gays and lesbians and Russians and so many others.”
His voice cracked and tears welled up in his eyes as he responded to the question.
Polis, a Democrat elected in 2018, is Colorado’s first Jewish governor, and was the first openly gay man elected governor of a state.
“We’re hearing a lot of reports around here,” the reporter said, “and I know I’ve seen some stuff going on statewide about neighbors reporting on other neighbors for not following the orders, seeing a lot of rebellion out here against your orders, which have been called tyrannical, against local health department orders, being equated to Nazism. How do you react to that? What do you say to those people who are clearly getting frustrated with this stay-at-home order?”
Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville also referred to Nazism during an interview to describe the stay-at-home orders. In an interview on March 25, the day Polis issued the month-long order, Neville in an interview on a conservative radio program said that orders like that lead to a “Gestapo-like mentality.”


Tags nazi Colorado antisemitism Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by