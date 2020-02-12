The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish Dem thrown out of event for challenging Tlaib on antisemitism

Former Democratic New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind was removed from an event at Rutgers U as he asked Rashida Tlaib: "What about your antisemitism?"

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 03:52
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) participates in a House Financial Services Committee hearing with Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019 (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) participates in a House Financial Services Committee hearing with Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Former Democratic New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind was removed from a Muslims4Peace event held at Rutgers University, after he challenged Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib over an antisemitic tweet.
Tlaib was speaking at the event, titled “A Global Crisis: Refugees, Migrants, and Asylum Seekers — Lessons from the Prophet Muhammad,” when Hikind stood up in the audience and started to shout "What about your antisemitism?" He was cut off by another audience member wearing a keffiyeh grabbing him from behind, before campus police swiftly moved in and forcibly escorted Hikind from the room.
Some members of the audience broke out into a chant of "Rashida, Rashida," as he was removed.
Hikind told Fox News that he had enjoyed the event until that moment, sitting in the audience for nearly three hours until Tlaib took to the stage.
"I loved what they were saying," he said, “Then Rashida came on at the end as the main speaker."
At that point Hikind rose from his seat and attempted to confront Tlaib.
“As soon as I did that one man pounced on me and I told him to immediately get his hands off and he did," he told Fox News. "The cops were not far behind and removed me before I could get any response from Tlaib,” Hikind said.
A staunch supporter of Israel and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, Hikind later tweeted regarding the incident: "I challenged her [Tlaib] about her antisemitism and spreading of an anti-Jewish blood libel! She had no answer for me. They will never silence us!"

Hikind's mention of blood libel was in reference to Tlaib retweeting a claim that “Israeli settlers” had “kidnapped and executed” a Palestinian boy. In fact the boy was found by Israeli emergency services drowned in a cistern after going missing the day before. Nevertheless, some Palestinian social media accounts incited against Israel, with small clashes resulting in East Jerusalem.
Among those to retweet the allegation was Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi, who “the heart just shatters, the pain is unbearable, no words.” Congresswoman Tlaib then retweeted Ashrawi's tweet.
Ashwari later apologized for tweeting the false allegation and appeared to delete her tweet. However, while Tlaib retweeted Ashwari's apology, she appeared to prevaricate rather than offer an apology of her own, saying only “In this era of inaccurate and manipulative news, I will also strive to hold myself to the highest standards for what I share.”
Hikind told Fox News that this wasn't good enough. "She never apologized," he said. "This, to me, is serious stuff.
“She didn't offer any justification or apology for perpetuating a dangerous anti-Jewish blood libel even after I had been ejected, instead she played the victim as she does so expertly,” he added.
A spokesman from Rutgers University said the event “was not sponsored or endorsed by Rutgers,” and that the university is committed to “diversity, inclusion and fostering a campus community in which people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”
Seth Frantzman contributed to this report.


