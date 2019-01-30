Jewish ‘Game of Thrones’ actress reports antisemitic abuse in social media

The Iron Throne is seen on the set of the television series Game of Thrones.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Jewish actress on the cast of the television series “Game of Thrones” said that online anti-Semitic attacks over her posts on the Holocaust have made her change how she uses social media.
“I must say that I have disabled the comments on my Instagram simply because my skin wasn’t thick enough,” Laura Pradelska, who portrays Quaithe on the HBO hit series, said Monday during an interview with the BBC.
The abuse, she said, is “mostly to do with Israel, and it’s completely uncalled for because I tend to post pretty pictures, of rehearsal, of work that I do.”
In April 2017, Pradelska, who was born in Germany, recounted her grandmother’s story of survival in the Holocaust during a Jewish community commemoration. That year, she also hosted a charity event whose proceeds went to Sheba Medical Center in Israel.
“I am outspoken, and I do work with organizations. That doesn’t mean I necessarily have to have a political opinion, and I’m not really equipped to go into major discussions,” she told the BBC.
Reacting to this, the vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Amanda Bowman, told The Jewish News: “That Laura Pradelska has had to disable comments on her Instagram account because of a profusion of anti-Semitic comments is terribly upsetting for her and worrying for all Jews.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>