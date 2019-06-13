Jewish candidate for Seattle council victim of antisemitic abuse

Seattle skyline space needle 311.
Ari Hoffman, a Jewish candidate for Seattle City Council, has been the target of antisemitic threats online, and a spate of thefts against his campaign signs.
The threats were posted on online messaging 8chan, and were revealed by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).
As well as claiming that Hoffman has an Israeli flag flying outside of his home, other comments incited a much more violent response to the would-be councilman's campaign.
“Kill [the individual]. Literally kill [the individual]. Burn the flag along with [the individual], dead or alive. There is no victory without violence. Killing your enemies always benefits you. When you kill, you win,” read one comment, according to MEMRI.
Hoffman has also been in touch with Seattle police over the repeated theft of his campaign signs, reporting that they were taken from the lawns of Jewish homes.
Hoffman told Patch.com that, “it freaked out a lot of people in my community. They don’t feel safe anymore.”
The American Jewish Committee condemned the antisemitic attacks against Hoffman.
AJC Seattle director Regina Friedland said, “Inaction has consequences. Whatever one may think about Mr. Hoffman’s policy positions on local Seattle issues, inserting his faith or the State of Israel into the discourse should be rebuked as out of bounds.”
