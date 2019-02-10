Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Jewish cemetery desecrated in Manchester

Local police in Manchester's Whitefield neighborhood declared the vandalism a criminal act rather than antisemitic.

By ALON EINHORN
February 10, 2019 08:49
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose anti-Semitism, in Parliament Square in London, Britain, March 26, 2018.. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

 
The Philips Park Jewish cemetery in Manchester, England, was vandalized on Saturday, during which the tomb of Rabbi Yehuda Zev Segal, who died last year, was desecrated.

Local police in Manchester's Whitefield neighborhood declared the vandalism a criminal act rather than antisemitic, basing their conclusion on copper having been stolen from a bathroom on the cemetery grounds.

MP Ivan Lewis reacted to the desecration, calling it "an absolute disgrace."




A report published by the Community Security Trust showed a 16% rise in 2018 for antisemitic incidents in the UK.

