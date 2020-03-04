Jewish man attacked in São Paulo once attackers saw his kippah

A 57-year-old Jewish man in Jaguariúna, near São Paulo in Brazil, was attacked on his way to a bus stop by a group of three young men the moment they recognized he was wearing a kippah.The three men first screamed antisemitic slurs at the man. Once they attacked him, the man had no time to defend himself, he told Buzzfeed News. The man told Buzzfeed that one man kicked him in the groin, which made him bend over in pain. He was then punched upside the vace, breaking his teeth. His kippah was torn off during the assault and ripped with a pocketknife.The man filed a police report soon after, but reported that he cannot afford the dental treatments he needs in order to repair the damage. He had converted to Judaism 30 years prior and had never suffered from such antisemitism in any other country he had lived in, including Germany and The Netherlands."They said that Hitler should have killed more Jews," he said, according to Stop Antisemitism. "He said the next time they found me it would be worse."The Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo and the 232nd Subsection of the Organization of Lawyers in Brazil of Jaguariúna and Santo Antonio de Posse reported that they had heard of the attack and, from the first moment, they had "helped him go to the Jaguariúna Police Station."This is a serious act of antisemitism and racism that we do not tolerate in our society," they wrote in a mutual statement. "We will not spare any effort with the competent authorities to find and punish those responsible for this cowardly aggression."They additionally said that they are cooperating with the military police, municipal police and State Public Security Secretariat to find out what happened as soon as possible and how to punish the person responsible as a part of the fight against antisemitism and racism.