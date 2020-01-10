The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish student sues Pennsylvania university for lack of action on antisemitism

The lawsuit claims that the university induced Cassidy Pyser to enroll under false pretenses, claiming it had promised to ensure a safe learning environment.

By JTA STAFF  
JANUARY 10, 2020 04:36
Kutztown University Rohrbach Library (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Kutztown University Rohrbach Library
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A federal lawsuit alleges that a Pennsylvania university failed to respond to complaints about antisemitic harassment, forcing a student to leave the school.
Cassidy Pyser, in a lawsuit filed last week in federal court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, claims that her former roommate at Kutztown University sent her text messages about the Holocaust and eventually smashed her mezuzah, the scroll of biblical verses some Jews hang on their doorposts. After the university failed to intervene, Pyser says she was forced to withdraw in 2017, following her sophomore year.
The Morning Call first reported on the lawsuit on Tuesday.
The lawsuit charges that the defendants “individually and collectively directly created the danger that allowed plaintiff to be the victim of outrageous and uncorrected antisemitic acts and behaviors that caused her great emotional harm and required her to leave her studies.”
The lawsuit claims that the university induced Pyser to enroll under false pretenses, claiming it had promised to ensure a safe learning environment. It also charges that the school violated the Clery Act, a federal law requiring universities receiving federal financing to report crime near their campuses.
In 2017, the school was the site of white supremacist activity, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Also named as defendants in the suit are Aramark Food and Support Service Group, the university’s food service provider, as well as several Aramark and university employees. Pyser’s former roommate reportedly worked at the campus dining hall and refused to serve her. The former roommate is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Kutztown declined media requests for comment, citing pending litigation.


Tags university anti-defamation league antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: The Iranian kindergarten lesson By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Soleimani, gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by