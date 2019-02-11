‘Juden!’ spray painted in yellow on window of Paris bagel shop

French Police checking vehicles on the 'Bridge of Europe' between Strasbourg and Kehl Germany as a security measure in the wake of attacks in Paris on Nov. 14 2015.
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — The word “Juden!” was spray painted in yellow across the window of a bagel shop in Paris.
The vandalism was discovered on Saturday morning on a Bagelstein shop in the 4th
District of Paris.
Many Parisians took to Twitter to express their horror, the French-language Huffington Post reported
.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted
late Saturday night “An anti-Semitic tag in the middle of Paris. One too many. ‘Juden’ in yellow letters, as if the most tragic lessons of history no longer enlighten our consciences. Our answer: To do everything to condemn the author of this ignominy. Our honor: Do not let him get away with it.”
Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux called the graffiti
“dirty anti-Semitism in the streets of the city of light . ”
Fourth District Mayor Ariel Weil, who is Jewish, tried to treat the incident with humor, tweeting
: “Not offended by some nostalgia of the Reich and Vichy. We enjoy humor, bagels and view. And you?
The managers of the restaurant filed a police report on Saturday, according to LeParisia
n. Police came immediately to the restaurant in the center of the capital, according to the report.
Some tried to link the incident to Yellow Vest protesters, who were blamed with setting fire on Saturday to the home of the president of the French National Assembly, and vandalism in front of the National Assembly building. The Yellow Vests began in the fall as a series of protests against a hike on fuel prices but has been mired since in countless instances of violence against police and a substantial amount of anti-Semitic hate speech.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>