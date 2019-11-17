NYC Conference
Labour Party's Zarah Sultana taunts university students over Israel

According to British-radio show Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC), the Labour candidate compared the Holocaust to the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and Chechnya.

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, Britain October 31, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Zarah Sultana, a Labour candidate in the West Midlands constituency of South Coventry, has come under fire regarding the ongoing Labour antisemitism saga.
British newspaper The Jewish Chronicle has discovered a social media post in which Sultana contradicts new party standards regarding Labour's decision to eventually move forward and officially adopt the IHRA's definition of antisemitism into their new code of conduct.
Sultana was discovered to have sent out a tweet, only days after she claimed she would avoid making publicly racist comments, taunting the exiting vice president of the National Union of Students, saying that his efforts did not "serve Israel as well as [he] would've liked."
"Under your 'leadership' you lost control of NUS... and you didn't serve Israel as well as you would've liked," the tweet read, attacking former NUS vice president Joe Vinson. "You can always go to Israel and work on anti-BDS campaigns as you did so well in the UK."
In the past, Sultana has supported the "violent resistance" of the Palestinian people against the State of Israel using the hashtag #signsofanextremistMuslim, and has made widely criticized remarks that could be interpreted as inherent racist ideologies - even going so far as to tell a pro-Israel activist to go "jump off a cliff."
“There will come a time in the near future where those [who] lobby for Israel feel the same shame and regret as South African apartheid supporters," Sultana wrote in the tweet. "It is not progressive to champion a state created through ethnic cleansing, [and] sustained through occupation, apartheid and war crimes.”
According to the British-radio show Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC), the Labour candidate compared the Holocaust to the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and Chechnya.
Other quotes in the report include, "Zionists will not willingly assimilate with Palestinians" as well as a tweet noting that her mom was "pissed" after her dad called her a Jew as a slur.
After the report was released, Sultana apologized, saying that "I am sorry that I posted these offensive comments on social media as a teenager. I was young and immature and the language I used was wrong. Through my political activism I have been on a journey which has included working closely with Jewish comrades, who have taught me about the language and history of antisemitism.”
She claims the tweets came from a deleted account she used as a student at Birmingham University – where she frequently used racial slurs, such as the phrase "YT" which is internet-slang for "white women" and normally used by those who want to make their lack of white heritage known to the public.
Sultana will be running on the Labour list for the December general elections.


