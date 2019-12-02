The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Labour releases video for minority groups, but forgets to include Jews

The Labour Party's latest campaign video claims the party values every identity group, but Jews are notable by their absence.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 2, 2019 03:48
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Britain's Labour Party have stumbled into a fresh charge of antisemitism after the party released a campaign video in which it claimed to value every identity group, but forgot to include Jews.
The glossy video features a montage of British people of almost every ethnic background and religion, while a voice over lists off a wide variety of minority identities including LGBT+, disabled and Asian.
"If you wear a hijab, turban, cross, if you are black, white, Asian, if you are disabled, if you are old, if you are young, if you don't have a trust fund, if you didn't go to Oxbridge, if you are working class," the voice over intones, "a Labour government will value you."
"You’re a party being investigated by the EHRC over claims of institutional antisemitism. Your latest response is to release a video assuring pretty much every other group which faces discrimination that you’re here for them. But not Jews. Subtle," tweeted Daniel Sugarman, Public Affairs Officer for the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

"Why not just end off with a postscript reading “Not you, Jews”?" he quipped.
With less than two weeks to go until polling day on December 12, Labour has been steadily narrowing the polling gap between themselves and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.
The Latest polling puts the Conservatives on 42%, while Labour gained three points, rising to 33%, according to a Survation poll for ITV's Good Morning Britain. Its findings were in line with a YouGov poll taken a day previously, which had the Conservatives holding steady on 43% while Labour rose to 34%, again placing them just nine points behind.


