Labour report blames Corbyn’s rivals for flawed response to antisemitism

Sky News published an article Sunday based on the 860-page report, which was compiled under former party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Last week, the party elected Keir Starmer to replace Corbyn.

The document, which was obtained by Sky News, is an extension of the party line under Corbyn, in which it acknowledged certain errors in handling complaints about antisemitism but rejected allegations that Labour was institutionally antisemitic, as Corbyn’s critics from the Jewish community and beyond have claimed.

There was a lack of “robust processes, systems, training, education and effective line management,” according to the leaked report, and “abundant evidence of a hyper-factional atmosphere prevailing in Party HQ” toward Corbyn that “affected the expeditious and resolute handling of disciplinary complaints.”

Several Jewish community leaders, including former chief rabbi Jonathan Sacks, have accused Corbyn personally of being an antisemite.

Corbyn is a far-left politician with a history of supporting anti-Israel activism. In 2013, he defended a mural in London showing Jewish bankers playing Monopoly on the backs of dark-skinned men.

Some publications in Britain reported that Labour had decided not to submit the internal report to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, a government watchdog on racism. It began investigating Labour in 2018 following antisemitism complaints.

The commission does not require parties under investigation provide it with internal or other reports.