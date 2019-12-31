The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Law firm offers pro-bono representation to victims of antisemitic assault

The move was in response to the increasingly worsening wave of antisemitism, especially the nine incidents of antisemitic assault in the New York area during Hanukkah.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 05:40
Gavel lying in front of a judge (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Attorney network organization The Lawfare Project is aiding in the fight against antisemitism by offering pro-bono legal council to victims of antisemitic assault, the organization said in a statement.
The new move is in partnership with Ken Belkin of the federal law firm Spodek Law Group, and was in response to the increasingly worsening wave of antisemitism, especially the nine incidents of antisemitic assault in the New York area during Hanukkah.
"We're proud to work with The Lawfare Project to support the Jewish community during these trying times," said Belkin.
"Our firm has an excellent reputation and extensive experience working within the New York criminal justice system, and we're excited to pool our resources with The Lawfare Project's top-notch network of legal professionals."
New York has seen a rising tide of antisemitism in recent weeks, with the most recent being the stabbing attack at a Monsey synagogue.
However, it is far from the only incident. On December 23, a 65-year-old Jewish man in Manhattan was the victim of an antisemitic assault, which was strongly condemned by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. This was only one of three attacks during a 24-hour period, which prompted the Anti-Defamation League to offer rewards of up to $10,000 to bring the attackers to justice.
These incidents go back even earlier, including an incident on the New York subway earlier in December, where an Israeli woman and a Jewish man were attacked and harassed by a Muslim woman identified as 38-year-old Zarinah Ali. The incident was recorded on video.
“It’s in the Koran, where they curse the serpent Jew, you wouldn’t believe,” the woman is heard saying in the video. “You f**king nasty a** Jew. You nasty motherf**ker. You a nasty a** motherf**ker, you stink. You f**king stinkin’ a** Jew.”
The Israeli woman, Lihi Aharoni, is pursuing legal action, and is being represented by the Lawfare Project.
Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.


