Legislation against antisemitism advanced through Tennessee legislature

Legislation is currently being advanced through the Tennessee state legislature to greater define what constitutes antisemitism so as to help determine whether an investigation by state authorities needs to be conducted. The bills currently working their way through both the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate come in the wake of an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump last year which directed the Justice Department and the Education Department to address discrimination cases against Jews under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Both bills were introduced to the state legislature at the beginning of February, have passed the requisite preliminary steps and were referred to the appropriate committees last week. The order was largely designed to prevent federal funds and resources being used for antisemitic events on college campuses, including some anti-Zionist events if they fall foul of the definition of antisemitism Trump’s measure adopted, the working definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Trump’s executive order generated fierce debate, with critics arguing that some of IHRA’s stipulations, such as that “claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” is antisemitic, could stymie free speech on college campuses and could contravene the First Amendment. The legislation in Tennessee adopts the federal definition of antisemitism as laid out by the US State Department’s definition, which is largely based on IHRA’s antisemitism definition.The bill is being advanced by Tennessee State Senator and Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Dolores Gresham, and State House Chairman of Education Committee, Mark White. According to the bill, “awareness of the federal definition of antisemitism will increase understanding of the parameters of contemporary anti-Jewish conduct and will assist the Tennessee Department of Education in determining whether an investigation of antisemitism.” Gresham pointed out that Tennessee was the first state in the US to pass legislation condemning the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement, and said it was critical that Jews enjoy protections against discrimination and racism in the state’s institutions of education. “Whether it is our secondary schools, or schools of higher learning, the Constitutional rights of all students will be protected in providing a safe environment for our children to excel,” said Gresham“No individual will be denied that.” White said that education institution administrators throughout Tennessee “must take these threats seriously by strongly condemning the antisemitic activity on their campuses.”He said that the state legislation would send a message that antisemitism on college campuses and other educational institutions “will not be tolerated.”The Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, pro-Israel Christian advocacy organization which has supported the legislation has welcomed the further process of the bills through the state legislature, and deplored what it described as “antisemitic activities” of organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). “PJTN is continuing to call for organizations like SJP and MSA to be closely monitored by authorities. These groups have often used violent attacks and intimidation tactics to push Jewish and Christian-Zionists into submission, thus silencing suppressing their right of free speech and diminishing their right to a safe and secure educational environment,” said PJTN president Laurie Cardoza-Moore. In January, it was announced that the US Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of California Los Angeles for having hosted a national conference of the anti-Zionist Students for Justice in Palestine organization on its campus in November 2018.