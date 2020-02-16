The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Legislation against antisemitism advanced through Tennessee legislature

The state legislature aims to greater define what constitutes antisemitism so as to help determine whether an investigation by state authorities needs to be conducted.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 16:19
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
Legislation is currently being advanced through the Tennessee state legislature to greater define what constitutes antisemitism so as to help determine whether an investigation by state authorities needs to be conducted.
The bills currently working their way through both the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate come in the wake of an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump last year which directed the Justice Department and the Education Department to address discrimination cases against Jews under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
Both bills were introduced to the state legislature at the beginning of February, have passed the requisite preliminary steps and were referred to the appropriate committees last week.
The order was largely designed to prevent federal funds and resources being used for antisemitic events on college campuses, including some anti-Zionist events if they fall foul of the definition of antisemitism Trump’s measure adopted, the working definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
Trump’s executive order generated fierce debate, with critics arguing that some of IHRA’s stipulations, such as that “claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” is antisemitic, could stymie free speech on college campuses and could contravene the First Amendment.
The legislation in Tennessee adopts the federal definition of antisemitism as laid out by the US State Department’s definition, which is largely based on IHRA’s antisemitism definition.
The bill is being advanced by Tennessee State Senator and Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Dolores Gresham, and State House Chairman of Education Committee, Mark White. 
According to the bill, “awareness of the federal definition of antisemitism will increase understanding of the parameters of contemporary anti-Jewish conduct and will assist the Tennessee Department of Education in determining whether an investigation of antisemitism.”
Gresham pointed out that Tennessee was the first state in the US to pass legislation condemning the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement, and said it was critical that Jews enjoy protections against discrimination and racism in the state’s institutions of education. 
“Whether it is our secondary schools, or schools of higher learning, the Constitutional rights of all students will be protected in providing a safe environment for our children to excel,” said Gresham
“No individual will be denied that.”
White said that education institution administrators throughout Tennessee “must take these threats seriously by strongly condemning the antisemitic activity on their campuses.”
He said that the state legislation would send a message that antisemitism on college campuses and other educational institutions “will not be tolerated.”
The Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, pro-Israel Christian advocacy organization which has supported the legislation has welcomed the further process of the bills through the state legislature, and deplored what it described as “antisemitic activities” of organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).
“PJTN is continuing to call for organizations like SJP and MSA to be closely monitored by authorities. These groups have often used violent attacks and intimidation tactics to push Jewish and Christian-Zionists into submission, thus silencing suppressing their right of free speech and diminishing their right to a safe and secure educational environment,” said PJTN president Laurie Cardoza-Moore.
In January, it was announced that the US Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of California Los Angeles for having hosted a national conference of the anti-Zionist Students for Justice in Palestine organization on its campus in November 2018.


Tags bds students for justice in palestine antisemitism Tennessee
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s not waiting By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by