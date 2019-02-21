Linda Sarsour scheduled to speak at NYU, disregarding her antisemitic acts

Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Linda Sarsour, activist known for her support of antisemitism and BDS, is scheduled to speak on March at a New York University program on immigration.
The announcement for the March 25 event, sponsored by NYU's Asian/Pacific/American Institute, pegged Sarsour as a “racial justice and civil rights activist, known for her intersectional coalition work and efforts to build bridges across racial, ethnic, and faith communities,” disregarding her antisemitic actions.
Sarsour defended the legality of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, as well as defend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for supporting the BDS movement.
Sarsour helps lead the national Women's March, which lost a number of sponsors due to concerns about antisemitism from Sarsour and her colleagues.
In 2012, Sarsour wrote that “nothing is creepier than Zionism,” on her Twitter page, a post which she has still not removed.
As part of her antisemitic actions, she encouraged stoning the Israel Defense Forces, she was photographed with a former Hamas operative jailed by the Israeli authorities in the 1990s, all the while acknowledging having many male relatives in Israeli prisons.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>