Linda Sarsour scheduled to speak at NYU, disregarding her antisemitic acts

Sarsour defended the legality of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, as well as defend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for supporting the BDS movement.

By ALON EINHORN
February 21, 2019 18:33
Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers

Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

 
Linda Sarsour, activist known for her support of antisemitism and BDS, is scheduled to speak on March at a New York University program on immigration.

The announcement for the March 25 event, sponsored by NYU's Asian/Pacific/American Institute, pegged Sarsour as a “racial justice and civil rights activist, known for her intersectional coalition work and efforts to build bridges across racial, ethnic, and faith communities,” disregarding her antisemitic actions.

Sarsour defended the legality of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, as well as defend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for supporting the BDS movement.

Sarsour helps lead the national Women's March, which lost a number of sponsors due to concerns about antisemitism from Sarsour and her colleagues.

In 2012, Sarsour wrote that “nothing is creepier than Zionism,” on her Twitter page, a post which she has still not removed.


As part of her antisemitic actions, she encouraged stoning the Israel Defense Forces, she was photographed with a former Hamas operative jailed by the Israeli authorities in the 1990s, all the while acknowledging having many male relatives in Israeli prisons.

 

