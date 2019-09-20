Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Los Angeles synagogue targeted with anti-Jewish message

The Anti-Defamation League called the graffiti “blatant anti-Semitism.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 20, 2019 04:04
A synagogue in Los Angeles was vandalized with an anti-Jewish message.

“Six million $ was not enough,” read the message drawn in marker on the welcome sign affixed to the gate of Temple Ahavat Shalom.

The Anti-Defamation League called the graffiti “blatant anti-Semitism.”



The graffiti refers to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. The dollar sign apparently is meant to slur Jews as rich or greedy, per the stereotype.



California has seen a rise in anti-Semitic harassment assaults and vandalism for three consecutive years into 2018, when there were 126 hate crimes targeting Jews compared to 104 the previous year, Spectrum News reported. The California paper reported that 2019 “is seeing much of the same.”


