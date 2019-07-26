Louis Farrakhan: pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking is Talmudic

louis farrakhan 311 REUTERS.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Did you know that pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking is the word of Talmudists?
In a new video published by Minister Louis Farrakhan, he says that Harvey Weinstein
and Jeffrey Epstein
committed their crimes because they felt entitled by Jewish law.
“Weinstein and Epstein and all of those top Jewish Talmudists who are in media, television that abuse women – there aint nobody talking about Weinstein, there aint nobody talking about Epstein,” said Farrakhan. “You don’t hear anybody talking about the man who set up a hedge fund. Because Talmudic, Satanic Jews are the ones that feel nobody has a right to punish them for what the Talmud has made lawful to them.”
Weinstein is an American former film producer. He has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse over a period of at least thirty years. Epstein is currently under investigation for sex trafficking.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>