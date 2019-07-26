Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Louis Farrakhan: pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking is Talmudic

In a new video published by Minister Louis Farrakhan, he says that Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein committed their crimes because they felt entitled by Jewish law.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 26, 2019 03:29
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan

louis farrakhan 311 REUTERS. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Did you know that pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking is the word of Talmudists?

“Weinstein and Epstein and all of those top Jewish Talmudists who are in media, television that abuse women – there aint nobody talking about Weinstein, there aint nobody talking about Epstein,” said Farrakhan. “You don’t hear anybody talking about the man who set up a hedge fund. Because Talmudic, Satanic Jews are the ones that feel nobody has a right to punish them for what the Talmud has made lawful to them.”

Weinstein is an American former film producer. He has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse over a period of at least thirty years. Epstein is currently under investigation for sex trafficking. 

