Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'Make Israel Palestine Again' hat trends on Etsy

The hat is one of the many anti-Israel products sold on e-commerce websites, despite the controversy.

By
September 2, 2019 22:03
1 minute read.
'Make Israel Palestine Again' hat trends on Etsy

A screenshot of the Etsy listing for the Make Israel Palestine Again hat. (photo credit: ETSY.COM/SCREENSHOT)

A red baseball cap with the phrase "Make Israel Palestine Again" in the style of US President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat was trending on Monday for a short time on online retailer Etsy.

Marketed as a protest cap, the hat, created and sold by Jordanian designer Mjcodez but ostensibly manufactured in the United States, was favorited by over 60 people.

The page for the hat contains the following description: "Seriously though, time to take back what's rightfully ours... If you're headed to a protest or demonstration for Palestine, civil rights or any of the sort - this will be definitely catch people's eyes."

Mjcodez's store contains several other items, mostly clothes, bearing English and Arabic text, while his page on e-commerce site Teespring contains a wider variety of clothes, posters, cell phone cases and more, each featuring Arabic text. A prominent motif on merchandise sold on the Teespring page depicts an Uzi submachine gun over lines of text, which read "VIOLENCE" in English and Arabic.




The hat is one of the many anti-Israel products sold on e-commerce websites, despite the controversy.

In May, online retail giant Amazon got rid of its listing for a book by a senior Hezbollah leader.

Numerous neo-Nazi merchandise and other anti-Israel products have also been available on the site.


Related Content

September 2, 2019
German cleric accused of pro-Hamas writings appointed interim J'lem provost

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings