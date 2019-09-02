'Make Israel Palestine Again' hat trends on Etsy

A screenshot of the Etsy listing for the Make Israel Palestine Again hat. (photo credit: ETSY.COM/SCREENSHOT)

A red baseball cap with the phrase "Make Israel Palestine Again" in the style of US President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat was trending on Monday for a short time on online retailer Etsy.



Marketed as a protest cap, the hat, created and sold by Jordanian designer Mjcodez but ostensibly manufactured in the United States, was favorited by over 60 people.

The page for the hat contains the following description: "Seriously though, time to take back what's rightfully ours... If you're headed to a protest or demonstration for Palestine, civil rights or any of the sort - this will be definitely catch people's eyes."Mjcodez's store contains several other items, mostly clothes, bearing English and Arabic text, while his page on e-commerce site Teespring contains a wider variety of clothes, posters, cell phone cases and more, each featuring Arabic text. A prominent motif on merchandise sold on the Teespring page depicts an Uzi submachine gun over lines of text, which read "VIOLENCE" in English and Arabic.The hat is one of the many anti-Israel products sold on e-commerce websites, despite the controversy.In May, online retail giant Amazon got rid of its listing for a book by a senior Hezbollah leader Numerous neo-Nazi merchandise and other anti-Israel products have also been available on the site.

