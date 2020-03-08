Man arrested for threatening manager of the Jersey City shooting site

A 38-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested Thursday for threatening the manager of the building where the deadly antisemitic Jersey City shooting attack took place last December, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.The man, identified as Taylor Stackhouse, was charged with making terroristic threats and related bias crimes. According to the statement, "Stackhouse approached the victim – who was dressed in traditional Hassidic Jewish clothing and exiting the building on Martin Luther King Drive – and made multiple threats to the victim."The prosecutor's office added that there is currently no indication that there is any connection between Stackhouse and the deadly shooting in December, which had resulted in the deaths of three civilians in the kosher supermarket in the building as well as a Jersey City detective.The shooting was determined to have been a hate crime by the US Attorney's Office.All three civilian deaths were members of the local ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, of which the property manager is also a member.