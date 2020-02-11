Man shouts antisemitic epithets in Philadelphia kosher market

(JTA) — A man shouted antisemitic comments inside a kosher supermarket in northeast Philadelphia.

The man later fled in a tractor-trailer he had parked in the parking lot of House of Kosher for an extended period of time, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported Thursday. A nationwide search is ongoing, the report said.

Surveillance cameras caught images of the man as he left the store, got into the 18-wheeler and drove off. A witness saw the license number, Fox reported.

The incident comes less than two months after an attack on a kosher supermarket in Jersey City that left one of the shop’s owners, a customer and an employee dead. Security at area synagogues was increased in the wake of the Jersey City market attack, Fox 29 reported.

Shira Goodman, regional director of ADL of Philadelphia , told the Jewish Exponent that while such threats must be taken “extremely seriously, (w)e believe the police are on top of this, that there is not an imminent threat.”

It is not clear in the Fox account when the incident occurred, nor were details of what the man said reported.

The Jewish Exponent reported that the incident took place late in January.