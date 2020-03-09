The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
March of the Living postponed amid coronavirus spread

The March of the Living, the largest annual international Holocaust education program, has taken place in Poland annually since 1988.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 9, 2020 04:35
'March of the Living' participants leave notes on the tracks leading to the former German Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp near Oswiecim, Poland, May 2, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
‘March of the Living’ participants leave notes on the tracks leading to the former German Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp near Oswiecim, Poland, May 2, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
The March of the Living, slated to bring more than 10,000 Jewish and non-Jewish youth from 40 countries and 150 Holocaust survivors to Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland on April 21 and Israel for Independence Day a week later, was postponed indefinitely on Sunday due to the spread of coronavirus in Europe, the United States and Israel.
“After consulting with the relevant health bodies and officials, it is with a heavy heart that we are forced to announce the postponement of this year’s March of the Living in Poland. Our primary concern is the health of the many participants and the Holocaust survivors who would be joining them. Given that this is an international event involving 110 delegations from around the world, we have a responsibility to take precautionary measures in accordance with the guidelines given by authorities in various countries,” said March of the Living world chair Dr. Shmuel Rosenman.
The March of the Living, the largest annual international Holocaust education program, has taken place in Poland annually since 1988.
Against the backdrop of the postponement, the organization will launch a campaign encouraging youth across the world to combat antisemitism and racism under the slogan Never Means Never.
“Our educational message, especially in the face of rising antisemitism, will be communicated by other means this year. Even if we are not able to be in Poland, we remain thoroughly committed to our values and our historic role,” said Rosenman. March of the Living organizers are exploring educational alternatives, in which communities across the world would be able to participate in such a campaign. In addition, the possibility of re-scheduling the march in Poland later this year will be considered, should global health conditions change accordingly.
The cancellation comes as trips to Israel through Birthright Israel, the program that gives free trips to young adults, have also been canceled at least through March.


Tags Holocaust March of the Living coronavirus
