Mayim Bialik proud as NYC subway riders erase swastika

Actress Mayim Bialik praised New York City subway passengers for erasing hate.
Bialik, who starred in “The Big Bang Theory,” in a post on Instagram described how, while on the subway with her two sons, fellow riders used hand sanitizer to remove the word “Nazi” written in permanent marker from a seat.
She called it a “very powerful moment of unity and understanding.”
Bialik and her sons, ages 10 and 13, were in New York over the weekend for the Fortnite World Cup, a video game tournament. She said her boys noticed the word Nazi on the seat, as did the other passengers.
“They took out some hand sanitizer and began removing the marking. THIS is America. It was a very powerful moment of unity and understanding, and I’m grateful that my boys got to witness it in action,” she wrote.
