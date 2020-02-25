The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Merkel again permits Iranian protest calling for Israel’s destruction

German Jews and politicians urged Berlin authorities to cancel the scheduled May Al Quds Day protest against the existence of Israel, in which Hezbollah and neo-Nazi members routinely take part.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 04:15
Demonstrators attend an 'al-Quds Day' protest rally in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2015 (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
Demonstrators attend an 'al-Quds Day' protest rally in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2015
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
The German federal government is slated to again allow an Iranian regime-sponsored demonstration calling for the obliteration of Israel’s nearly 7 million Jews to take place in the heart of Berlin.
German Jews and politicians urged the Berlin authorities to pull the plug on the scheduled May Al Quds Day protest against the existence of Israel.
“A deeply divisive and inhuman demonstration. We must not let this mindset take public space away from us,” the Free Democratic Party politician Sebastian Czaja told the B.Z. paper.
The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday that the “Classic Days” auto show in Berlin’s main shopping district was cancelled because,according to the B.Z., “the anti-Jewish Al-Quds day demonstration was permitted by the authorities at the same time.”
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini--the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran--launched Quds Day in 1979,calling for the destruction of Israel. Al-Quds is the Arabic word for Jerusalem. The Berlin Quds Day demonstration has been held each year since 1996.
The Al Quds Day rally attracts members of the terrorist organizations Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Neo-Nazis have also participated in the demonstration, where salutes to Hitler have been documented, according to the B.Z.
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post that "Berlin leaders should spare us crocodile tears when spate of anti-Jewish attacks continue. They accurately tally anti-Semitic incidents while abetting Jew hatred and Holocaust deniers. Despicable. Mocks the dead and endangers living Jews."
Kai Wegner (47), the state chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party in Berlin, told the B.Z., that"I have no understanding that the ‘Classic Days, a favorite of the public, is being replaced by a hate demonstration."
He added that "the Quds Demonstration should be prohibited. A march of fanatical enemies of Israel who openly express their antisemitism does not fit into the heart of our cosmopolitan and tolerant city. ”
Berlin’s mayor Michael Müller has claimed that  legal action to  stop the Al Quds Day would not meet the courts criteria for a ban. There are doubts as to whether Müller’s contention is true because the law has not been tested.
Dr. Elio Adler, the chairman of the German-Jewish organization, Values  Initiative, told the Berlin paper: “If the antisemites use the loopholes of the rule of law without being disturbed, then we have to clarify in the same detail how they can be stopped in the future.”
US officials, including the acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, who is also the American ambassador to Germany, have urged Merkel’s administration to ban the entire terrorist entity Hezbollah—a main force behind the Al Qud Day in the federal republic.
Merkel and her Christian Union Party interior miniser Horst Seehofer have opted to not crackdown on Hezbollah to the frustration of Geman Jews and counter-terrorism experts.
German intelligence agencies have stated there are 1,050 Hezbollah operative in Germany. The Hezbollah members and supporters raise funds for Hezbollah in Lebanon, and recruit new members.
The Al Quds Day is also a stronghold of supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel. In May, Germany’s Bundestag defined BDS as antisemitic.
The Post sent press queries to Dr. Felix Klein, the federal commissioner for combating antisemitism, and Berlin’s commissioner Lorenz Korgel. Klein has refused to call for a full ban of Hezbollah, an organization that has murdered Jews and Iranian dissidents in Europe.
Rabbi Cooper told the Post that "Of course there should be a chorus of German officials at all level of governments led by Dr Klein calling for the permanent banning of Al Quds this year and forever."

Cooper added that Klein and Berlin's commissioner, and the next Berlin Mayor, as well the state secretary of Berlin's intelligence "should demand action" for a ban of Hezbollah.


Tags Iran germany angela merkel al quds
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
2 Clashes intensify between Gaza and Israel: Live updates
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip
3 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
4 Saudi King Salman hosts rabbi in official residence for first time
Rabbi David Rosen, board member of the KAICIID inter-religious dialogue group, in a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud other KAICIID board members
5 Coronavirus could cause matzah shortage in Israel for Passover
A MAN wraps fresh matza during Passover in Ashdod in 2016
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by