Merkel allows al-Quds Day march amid rising Jew-hatred

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration declined to stop the annual pro-Iranian regime al-Quds Day march in the heart of downtown Berlin on Saturday amid growing antisemitism in Germany.



Merkel’s inaction means that march went ahead, including with the participation of Hezbollah members. The march calls for Israel’s destruction.

Speaking in Berlin against the Al Quds Day and its Iranian sponsors. This blatantly antisemitic and hateful event should be banned. Iran as the leading sponsor of terror, a serial abuser of human rights that seeks to undermine any chance for ME peace has no place in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/4Vm5fSNkie — Jeremy Issacharoff (@JIssacharoff) June 1, 2019

Zu Beginn des #AlQuds-Marsches zeigte ein Teilnehmer ein T-Shirt mit dem Logo der terroristischen Al-Qassam-Brigaden – eine militante Unterorganisation der islamistischen #Hamas. Dieses musste er später verdecken. #b0106 #gegenqudsmarsch #keinqudstag pic.twitter.com/XsBeXqSDlr — Jüdisches Forum (@JFDA_eV) June 1, 2019

Israel’s Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff spoke at a demonstration on Saturday against the al-Quds march. He wrote on Twitter: “Speaking in Berlin against the Al Quds Day and its Iranian sponsors. This blatantly antisemitic and hateful event should be banned. Iran as the leading sponsor of terror, a serial abuser of human rights that seeks to undermine any chance for ME [Middle East] peace has no place in Berlin.”Gitta Connemann, an MP of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union Party, told The Jerusalem Post on Friday that all of Hezbollah should be banned in Germany because the entity is a “terrorist organization.”She wrote on Twitter: “Tomorrow Al-Quds-March in Berlin: Islamists and left-wing radicals will march through Berlin unified in antisemitism, hate against Israel. A coalition of horror. And Berlin is watching. A shame. Berlin must act and prohibit the assembly.”The Free Democratic Party MP Dr. Bijan Djir-Sarai spoke at a demonstration against the al-Quds march on Saturday.The anti-fascist alliance group “No Quds Day” said on Saturday that neo-Nazi Uwe Meenen was present at the at the al-Quds Day rally. Meenen is a deputy representative of the neo-Nazi party, the National Democratic Party, in Berlin. The anti-fascist group termed the al-Quds march a collection of “Islamists and Nazis.”The German watchdog organization that tracks antisemitism, RIAS Recherche-und Informationsstelle Antisemitismus, posted a picture on Twitter of a young German Muslim woman wearing a head scarf and holding a sign: “Never Again Zionism.” RIAS termed the sign of turning victims of the Holocaust into the perpetrators of today; experts in contemporary antisemitism classify this as a form of modern expression of Jew-hatred.The slogan “Never Again” arose after the Holocaust as a pressing moral appeal to prevent a future Shoah.Al-Quds march protesters chanted, “Child murder Israel” and “Free free Palestine.”A second watchdog organization, the Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Antisemitism, reported that roughly 1,000 people participated in the al-Quds march against the Jewish state. There were conflicting reports about the turnout at the al-Quds Day march. German media said several hundred anti-Israel protesters marched. Jewish Forum posted a picture of one demonstrator wearing a Hamas al-Qassam Brigades t-shirt. He later removed the t-shirt. Germany.like the EU and USA, classifies Hamas a terrorist organization.

