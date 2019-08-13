Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

More than 100 tires belonging to Jews slashed in heavily Orthodox Lakewood

Security footage broadcast by ABC showed a person in a hoodie using a knife to slash tires.

By JTA
August 13, 2019 11:27
1 minute read.
Knife

Knife [Illustrative]. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

More than 100 car tires have been slashed in the heavily Jewish town of Lakewood, New Jersey, over the past several days.

All of the cars involved were reported to belong to or be used by Jews, ABC News reported Monday.

Security footage broadcast by ABC showed a person in a hoodie using a knife to slash tires.



Lakewood is the home to a large haredi, or ultra-Orthodox, Jewish community and one of the biggest yeshivas in the United States. Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes.

Lakewood, which is known as a center of haredi Orthodox life in the United States, has seen its population boom in recent decades, from around 60,000 in 2000 to more than 100,000 as of 2017. Local officials have predicted that by 2030, the number would more than double, according to the Asbury Park Press.

As the city has grown, Orthodox families seeking more space have moved to neighboring towns like Toms River or Jackson. This expansion has created a backlash from some non-Orthodox neighbors, who often say their objections are about zoning, housing density and local support for public schools. But the Orthodox residents and others see some of the criticism as anti-Semitic.

Ben Sales contributed to this report.


Related Content

An elderly couple lays a wreath in front of a memorial for the victims of Sachsenhausen
August 13, 2019
German man to face charges for questioning Holocaust at concentration camp

By ALEX WINSTON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings