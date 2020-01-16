The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Most antisemitic attacks in New York are performed by young people

Given that the young hold the most responsibility for such crimes, some have turned to education as the solution for them

By BEN SALES/JTA  
JANUARY 16, 2020 03:46
A school bus used for transporting New York City public school students is seen driving down 135th avenue in the Queens borough of New York (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A school bus used for transporting New York City public school students is seen driving down 135th avenue in the Queens borough of New York
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
NEW YORK — Jyrell McGriff, an African-American eighth-grader who lives in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, doesn’t interact much with the many Orthodox Jews who share his neighborhood.
He sees them on the street or on buses. He also has fond memories of a Jewish teacher from years ago.
Jyrell has trouble understanding the current wave of antisemitism cresting over New York City, much of it in his home borough.
“I know about what Hitler and the Nazis did to them, and I felt bad actually for them because they’ve been through a lot,” the 13-year-old said of the Jewish people.
Regarding the current antisemitism, Jyrell said, “They’re basically getting attacked for no reason and they didn’t do anything to people who were attacking them. They’re good people. There’s no reason to do that to them.”
On Wednesday, Jyrell was among the dozens of eighth-graders from a Williamsburg public school who toured this city’s Holocaust museum. They viewed artifacts like the shoes of victims or an SS helmet, and heard about how economic uncertainty in Germany led to anti-Semitic discrimination and then genocide.
Nearly two-thirds of the antisemitic incidents in New York are committed by young people, according to Mitchell Silber, UJA-Federation of New York’s top security official. The goal of the field trip was to give Jyrell and his classmates a deeper understanding of the Holocaust in the hopes that education will help prevent antisemitism in Brooklyn and elsewhere.
It was the pilot of a program that will bring public school students from three heavily Orthodox neighborhoods to the Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in downtown Manhattan. Eighth- and 10th-graders from Williamsburg, Borough Park and Crown Heights will take the tours, and the museum will also offer free admission to any New York City public school student and three family members.
Teachers have been given resources on how to teach about hate. The museum also will provide professional development to teachers.
“What you’re going to learn today is critically important to who we are,” New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said at a museum news conference announcing the initiative, adding that he first understood the impact of the Holocaust after appearing in a grade-school play about Anne Frank as the famed diarist’s father, Otto.
“We expect you to lead the way in creative, thoughtful and productive dialogue about the value of living in a diverse and accepting city,” he said.
Carranza was not aware of empirical data showing that Holocaust education leads to a reduction in hate crimes. But he did say that the museum shows students how hateful words and symbols can escalate. He said one of the motivators of the current string of attacks is ignorance of antisemitism’s lethal history.
“The first step is just understanding that symbols have meanings,” he said. “Don’t use these kinds of symbols if you don’t know what they mean. When you use a swastika, it has a very specific meaning, it stands for something.”
Deborah Lauter, who heads the city’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, turned to the students, who were mostly people of color, and asked if they have ever been slurred by an epithet. A few raised their hands.
“They know what it’s like to be the other,” she said. “They know what it’s like to experience pain and be targeted because of your identity.”
Some of the students were guided on their tour by Abraham Foxman, the former longtime director of the Anti-Defamation League. Foxman, who was hidden as a child during the Holocaust, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the visit should be seen as a first step toward understanding hate, not as a cure-all for juvenile antisemitism.
“It’s a virus that can be infected very quickly,” he said. “Unlearning is a much longer process. Education is a patient, long-term process.
“Can one visit undo it? No. But we hope that the personal experience of confronting what hate can do will impact students to say, ‘It matters to me as well.'”


Tags education new york antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: The imminent threat behind the Soleimani killing By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak MEDIA COMMENT: Self-interest By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Maybe next time By GERSHON BASKIN
Earl Cox Immigration: Is the ‘melting pot’ separating? By EARL COX

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by