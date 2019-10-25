Most media coverage of antisemitism focuses on the left, study finds

U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) react as they discuss travel restrictions to Palestine and Israel during a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol Building in St Paul, Minnesota, August 19, 2019. (photo credit: CAROLINE YANG/REUTERS)





(JTA) — The majority of news coverage of antisemitism during the past year has spotlighted left-wing rhetoric as opposed to right-wing actions, according to a survey by Media Matters.

The study found that 56 percent of news coverage of antisemitism in the 11 months following the October 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting focused on antisemitism coming from the political left compared to 44 percent coming from the political right.Media Matters, a watchdog that largely monitors right-wing media, released the study on Wednesday.Its study also found that most media coverage of antisemitism focused on antisemitic rhetoric rather than antisemitic actions.According to the study, the media focused more on perceived anti-Semitic statements by Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib than on the synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and Poway, California, in April.“Media not only referenced perceived antisemitism on the left more often than antisemitism on the right, they specifically mentioned rhetoric from the left, such as comments from freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) that were characterized as anti-Semitic, more often than they did anti-Semitic acts of violence and other actions from the right, such as the shootings at the Pittsburgh and Poway synagogues,” the study said.The study also found that “References to ‘antisemitic’ comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) outnumbered references to ‘antisemitic’ comments from President Donald Trump.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });