Muslim woman hailed after intervening in antisemitic verbal assault

A Jewish family riding the London Underground was verbally assaulted by a man with a torrent of antisemitic abuse, at around midday on Friday.The incident which was described as “horrific,” has been referred to British Transport Police who are looking for the man in question and appealing for witnesses.In the video, the man can be heard loudly reading a passage from in the Book of Revelations that refers to people falsely claiming to be Jewish. While pointing to passages in a book he can be heard talking about the “synagogue of Satan.”Speaking to the BBC, Chris Atkins, who filmed the incident said "it was the children that really got me and everyone else, he was just screaming at these children. It was horrific in every sense.""He... said in the Bible [that] Jews killed Jesus and they are all slave masters. I've lived in London for 20 years and you're used to people ranting on the Tube - it was only after a minute I realized, ‘hang on this is really, really antisemitic.’”A Muslim woman is being hailed after intervening to trying and stop the man’s tirade even while he threatened to assault other passengers.“The Muslim woman… really, really took him to task, very firmly and persistently,” Atkins said. “In this day and age we are told how intolerant everyone is and all religions hate each other and there you had a Muslim woman sticking up for some Jewish children.”Atkins said that he requested permission from the family before sharing the video online.