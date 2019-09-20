Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

NY will increase police presence in Jewish neighborhoods for High Holidays

Increased foot patrols and specialized units such as counterterrorism teams will be deployed throughout the communities, Commissioner James O’Neill announced Wednesday.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 20, 2019 04:11
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in Brooklyn synagogue, declaring war on antisemitism

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in Brooklyn synagogue, declaring war on antisemitism. (photo credit: CONSULATE GENERAL IN NEW YORK)

The New York Police Department said it will increase its presence in Jewish neighborhoods before and during the High Holidays.

Increased foot patrols and specialized units such as counterterrorism teams will be deployed throughout the communities, Commissioner James O’Neill announced Wednesday. He said not all of them would be identifiable.

The NYPD has reported a 63 percent rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes throughout the city this year. Brooklyn’s heavily Jewish neighborhoods have seen a slew of attacks on visibly Jewish people over the past several weeks.



O’Neill appeared at a news conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio.



“It’s my obligation as mayor to make sure the Jewish population is protected not just the High Holy Days but every day, and the sacred responsibility of the NYPD as well,” De Blasio said. “We’ve seen the rise of hate crimes in this city even this year compared to last year, but we cannot be afraid.”



He added: “We will not accept hatred in New York City.”



Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Sunday, Sept. 29.


