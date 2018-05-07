May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Neo-Nazi Senate candidate barred from state Republican Party convention

Little was “kicking and dragging an Israeli flag on the ground,” as he was removed from the premises.

By JTA
May 7, 2018 12:49
1 minute read.

White supremacist Patrick Little is running for the Republican senate nomination in California. (Real Trophy Wifey/YouTube)

White supremacist Patrick Little is running for the Republican senate nomination in California. (Real Trophy Wifey/YouTube)

The top challenger to longtime US Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a white supremacist who espouses antisemitic views, kicked and dragged an Israeli flag after being banned from the state Republican Party convention.

Patrick Little on Saturday was prevented from registering at the party convention at a hotel in San Diego, and was escorted from the venue by security officers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Little was “kicking and dragging an Israeli flag on the ground,” as he was removed from the premises, GOP consultant Luis Alvarado told the newspaper. “That doesn’t represent our values.”

Little is polling at 18 percent behind Feinstein, a Democrat who has served more than four terms in the Senate. Feinstein is polling at 39 percent in the race, which will pit the top-two vote-getters against each other in the general election in November.

Following his ejection from the party convention, little posted a video showing him spitting and standing on the Israeli flag. The video has since been removed by YouTube.

“I’ve got more than twice the support of any of those candidates in there,” Little said in the video, The Orange County Register reported. “They just had me expelled from the building because I won’t serve Israel. I want to serve my country… The GOP of California is nothing but Zionist stooges.”

He has been endorsed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, but has complained that “alt-right” media outlets such as The Daily Stormer have not been supportive of his campaign.

In a campaign video posted to YouTube earlier this week, Little said he “woke up to the Jewish question and dedicated my life to exposing these Jews that control our country.”

Little’s Twitter account in recent days is full of antisemitic posts, including a one-hour video that he calls a “summary of the book that woke me up to the Jewish Problem,” and a list titled “Jewish Slave Ship Owners.” His Twitter account was suspended earlier this year over statements amounting to Holocaust denial.


Related Content

May 7, 2018
Police escort required for Israeli speakers after US college protest

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut