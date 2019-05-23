New Jersey man allegedly wanted to shoot pro-Israel marchers

People hold U.S. and Israel flags as they chant during a Pro-Israel rally outside the Israeli consulate in New York November 19, 2012..
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
A New Jersey man who allegedly wanted to shoot pro-Israel rallygoers and bomb Trump Tower was arrested for trying to provide support to Hamas.
The Secure Community Network, an arm of national Jewish community organizations, said it had been in contact with federal authorities regarding the threat posed by Jonathan Xie, 20, of Basking Ridge, and added that he was acting alone.
“While highly calculated and inspired by hatred, the activities contained within the affidavit represent the actions of a single individual,” SCN said Wednesday in a statement. “There is no known ongoing threat against the Jewish community related to the actions announced.”
Xie was arrested Wednesday. He allegedly sent $100 to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, violating U.S. laws that ban funding designated terror groups.
“Just donated $100 to Hamas,” he said last year on Instagram, NBC4 New York reported. “Pretty sure it was illegal but I don’t give a damn.”
WABC-TV reported that Xie allegedly made various threats on Instagram, including that he wanted to “shoot everybody” at a pro-Israel march and “bomb Trump Tower.”
Xie also allegedly displayed a Hamas flag in a video and declared support for Bashar Assad, Saddam Hussein and North Korea.
Xie had considered joining the U.S. Army “to learn how to kill … So I can use that knowledge,” according to court records.
Last month, FBI observed Xie outside the Trump Tower in New York. Later Xie allegedly wrote on Instagram, “I forgot to visit the Israeli embassy in NYC … i want to bomb this place along with Trump Tower.”
“Today’s announcement is a reminder of the various threats confronting the Jewish community, as well as the critical role we all play in ensuring the safety and security of our community,” SCN said.
