New-York Jewish community center receives bomb threat

"The way people worry about the coronavirus, which we’re watching in this state, there’s also a virus of hate and it’s spreading, and it's spreading quickly," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 01:33
NEW YORK, NY - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo marches during the annual Celebrate Israel Parade on June 3, 2018 in New York City. (photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
NEW YORK, NY - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo marches during the annual Celebrate Israel Parade on June 3, 2018 in New York City.
(photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
A Jewish community center (JCC) in Albany, New York, received a bomb threat via email on Sunday, CNN reported. Police were notified around 11:30am local time.
A police spokesman said that the building had been evacuated and checked to ensure that it was clear of any explosive devices. It was later handed back to the management of the JCC.
Albany was not the only target: the email was sent to several people with JCC emails. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a tweet: "bomb threats were made by email today against multiple Jewish Community Centers across NY."
In a video shared by CBS New York, Cuomo added that as many as 18 JCC centers had been targeted. Police however refused to speculate on why those specific targets had received the threat.
An investigation is underway and the FBI has been notified, CNN reported. Police are attempting to trace the source of the email.
"We take every threat seriously," Cuomo told reporters. "It’s the threat that you don’t take seriously that turns out to be real," he added.
The governor also denounced the threat sent to the JCC as an act of "terror." "That’s what they’re trying to do — trying to create that terror — and we can’t let them," he said.
Over the past few months, the number of antisemitic incidents has largely increased in New York and around the United States.
Cuomo declared that there have been around 42 antisemitic incidents in New York State in the past couple of months, adding: and "it's getting worse."
Cuomo also compared the spread of antisemitism and hate to the spread of the coronavirus.
"There’s a contagion of hate all across this country," he said. "The way people worry about the coronavirus, which we’re watching in this state, there’s also a virus of hate and it’s spreading, and it's spreading quickly.
"Unfortunately, this state has also been infected," he added.
However, Cuomo continued: "No State is doing more to combat antisemitism than this State."
"This was a terrible unfortunate incident but it in no way reflects how people feel about the Jewish community in the capital district or in this state," Cuomo said.


Tags new york antisemitism Andrew Cuomo
