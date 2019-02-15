New York Mayor declares city's intention to 'wage war' on antisemitism

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in Brooklyn synagogue, declaring war on antisemitism.
(photo credit: CONSULATE GENERAL IN NEW YORK)
New York Mayor Bill de Bellazio delivered a "Declaration Against Antisemitism" speech at a rally in a Brooklyn synagogue on Thursday.
The speech cam after a series of antisemitic incidents struck his city and the United States, and in light of recent antisemitic political statements
made by senior government officials.
"The recent events are a reminder to all of us - and this is a very sad reality, but antisemitism exists in this world, in this city, in this country, and must stop it," De Blasio told an audience at the Kingsway Jewish Center.
"If someone tries to underestimate the importance of the war on antisemitism, if someone tries to hint that this is not a big problem, he should look at history, not just the last few years, about the two thousand years of history, the bias and discrimination of the Jewish people, but we will not allow it to happen in New York , In a city with the largest Jewish community in the world,"
De Blasio continued.
De Blasio called on politicians to support Israel.
"Democrats and Republicans, you should say - Israel must exist so that the Jewish people know that they are always protected," he said. "Israel is needed today as always, and must be protected. Even if there are disagreements with Israel, Republicans and Democrats: Never do anything that violates Israel's right to exist."
The New York Consul General will soon hold a tour with the President of Brooklyn and the Head of the Hate Crimes Unit to meet with the victims of recent antisemitic crimes.NYPD figures indicate 180 antisemitic incidents in 2018, a 22% increase over 2017, and an increase of 38.6% from 2016. Antisemitic events include the shootings in Charlottesville and Pittsburgh, physical assaults against Jews in Brooklyn and other parts of the US, swastikas being painted on personal and public property, among other incidents.
