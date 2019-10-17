Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New York man wearing kippah with drawn-on swastika escorted from diner

Customers called the police upon seeing the hateful image.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 17, 2019 11:46
Nazi Swastika

Nazi Swastika. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A New York man wearing a kippah with a swastika drawn-on over a baseball cap was escorted out from a diner during the lunch rush by police following a complaint, according to a Westchester News 12 report.

Customers at the City Limits diner in White Plains, NY reportedly left during their lunch upon seeing the man eating whilst wearing the swastika.

"It's probably within his First Amendment rights, but to be that blatant and display that kind of hate in a public place--if you don't call it out, I think it gets worse," Richard Komita told News 12.


As of late, antisemitic incidents in Westchester county appear to be on the rise.

On Erev Yom Kippur, the Garden of Remembrance, a Holocaust memorial in the White Plains neighborhood was vandalized with antisemitic stickers and posters.

“Antisemitism is rising in Westchester County, New York State, the county and in the world, and I am very upset to be here today about this,” said Millie Jasper, executive director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


