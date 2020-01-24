The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New Zealand synagogue defaced by swastikas

According to the World Jewish Congress, about 6,500 Jews live in New Zealand.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2020 10:40
The current New Zealand flag flies on Parliament buildings in Wellington's Central Cusiness District on March 24, 2016. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
The current New Zealand flag flies on Parliament buildings in Wellington's Central Cusiness District on March 24, 2016.
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
A synagogue in New Zealand's capital Wellington was found defaced by fluorescent yellow swastikas, the New Zealand Herald reported on Wednesday.
Temple Sinai, home to the Wellington Jewish Progressive Congregation, was spray-painted with swastikas as well as graffiti reading "Heil."

According to the report, several yellow swastikas were also uncovered on the footpath of The Terrace area in the city.
According to data published by World Jewish Congress, about 6,500 Jews live in New Zealand.
"All New Zealanders have the right to hold and practice their religious beliefs free from the fear of danger. It is not right that worshipers of any faith should have to worry about their safety and security. I and my fellow Commissioners stand with the Jewish community," Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon commented according to the Herald.


