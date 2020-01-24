New Zealand synagogue defaced by swastikas

A synagogue in New Zealand's capital Wellington was found defaced by fluorescent yellow swastikas, the New Zealand Herald reported on Wednesday.Temple Sinai, home to the Wellington Jewish Progressive Congregation, was spray-painted with swastikas as well as graffiti reading "Heil."
According to the report, several yellow swastikas were also uncovered on the footpath of The Terrace area in the city. According to data published by World Jewish Congress, about 6,500 Jews live in New Zealand. "All New Zealanders have the right to hold and practice their religious beliefs free from the fear of danger. It is not right that worshipers of any faith should have to worry about their safety and security. I and my fellow Commissioners stand with the Jewish community," Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon commented according to the Herald.
Anti-Semitism in New Zealand:— Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) January 22, 2020
Swastikas were spray-painted outside Jewish congregation in Wellington. We MUST fight #Antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/zI0kutujnZ
According to the report, several yellow swastikas were also uncovered on the footpath of The Terrace area in the city. According to data published by World Jewish Congress, about 6,500 Jews live in New Zealand. "All New Zealanders have the right to hold and practice their religious beliefs free from the fear of danger. It is not right that worshipers of any faith should have to worry about their safety and security. I and my fellow Commissioners stand with the Jewish community," Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon commented according to the Herald.