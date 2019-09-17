Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New leadership in the Women's march of after accusations of antisemitism

The new leadership consists of 16 women of various diverse backgrounds and were elected by committee to lead the movement forwards

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 02:51
Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers

Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

After accusations of antisemitism, the women's march is replacing its leadership.

The three women who have led the organization up to this point, Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour have stepped down from their role on July 15th though there was some delay in the announcement.
In their place will be a board of various other women, each from a different background in an attempt to rebuild trust with the Jewish community, after the aforementioned antisemitism accusation.

Much of the accusation came to the three after Mallory attended a Nation of Islam event where many such things were said, and though there was an attempted by the march to reach out to the Jewish community, it seemed to have little effect.

This was in addition to Linda Sarsour's track record on the matter, supporting the BDS movement, among them her quote from 2012 that "nothing is creepier than Zionism."

The new leaders of the organization have been elected by a nominating committee, and several of them have acknowledged that that organization has made mistakes in the past.


