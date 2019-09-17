New leadership in the Women's march of after accusations of antisemitism

Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour prepares to perform "Maghrib" sunset prayers during an immigration rally and Iftar "breaking fast" during the month of Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office at Foley Square in Manhattan, New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

After accusations of antisemitism, the women's march is replacing its leadership.



The three women who have led the organization up to this point, Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour have stepped down from their role on July 15th though there was some delay in the announcement.

In their place will be a board of various other women, each from a different background in an attempt to rebuild trust with the Jewish community, after the aforementioned antisemitism accusation.

Much of the accusation came to the three after Mallory attended a Nation of Islam event where many such things were said, and though there was an attempted by the march to reach out to the Jewish community, it seemed to have little effect.This was in addition to Linda Sarsour's track record on the matter, supporting the BDS movement, among them her quote from 2012 that "nothing is creepier than Zionism."The new leaders of the organization have been elected by a nominating committee, and several of them have acknowledged that that organization has made mistakes in the past.

