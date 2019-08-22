New ride in a German amusement park looks like spinning swastikas

BERLIN — An amusement park in Germany’s Black Forest is redesigning a thrill ride after an online video showed that it resembled spinning swastikas.



The park, Tatzmania, opened a few weeks ago in Löffingen, in the southwestern part of the country. The ride in question, the Adlerflug, or Eagle Flyer, features four crooked arms with gondolas.

A park spokesperson told the Vienna-based newspaper Der Standard that the staff did not notice the resemblance to the Nazi symbol until critics pointed it out with the video, which was shared on Reddit with commentary in Dutch.It is illegal in Germany to intentionally display Nazi symbols.The ride was manufactured by an Italian company, which reportedly will be reworking the design. The park spokesperson would not comment on how much the ride had cost. The cost of converting it reportedly will be split between the manufacturer and the park owners.According to Der Standard, the amusement park director, Rüdiger Braun, wants to have the four prongs changed to three.

