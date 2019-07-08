Newt Gingrich: Antisemitism threatens Israel like militaries used to

Former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Antisemitism is today as great a threat to Israel’s survival as the classic military threats that once confronted the Jewish state, according to Newt Gingrich, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives.
Gingrich made the comment during an interview he did with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz for his podcast “Newt’s World
” about Katz’s new book – “Shadow Strike: Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power.”
“It seems to me that as successful as Israel has been with technology and as successful as the Israeli economy is and as successful as the ability to innovate is that there is a rising tide of antisemitism, which was a totally different kind of problem and which may well be as big a threat to Israel’s survival as anything that's military,” said Gingrich.
Gingrich said that the rise in antisemitism in the United States and across Europe is “one of the things that most worries” him today.
In a recent interview
with The Post's Omri Nahmias, Gingrich said that President Donald Trump was the "the most pro-Israel president in history. I think he believes it. I think it’s in his heart. I think that Jared [Kushner] has had an impact on him, and having his daughter [Ivanka] become Jewish had a certain impact on him."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>