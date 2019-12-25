Orthodox Jew attacked in Upper East Side Manhattan

Even the holidays aren't safe from antisemitism.Police arrested 28-year-old Steven Jorge on Tuesday for assaulting a 65-year-old Orthodox Jew in New York's Upper East Side, the New York Post reported.New York subway, with the attacker having shouted antisemitic slurs.In September, the NYPD reported that more than half of all hate crimes in the city were antisemitic. “What is happening in NYC, with attacks against Jews has created a deep and growing concern in our community,” said Dov Hikind, former state assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism. “The victim of this hate crime is in total shock and disbelief. He is traumatized and will live forever with this wanton attack.”The damage isn't limited to New York alone. Earlier this month, an antisemitic attack took place in Jersey City, New Jersey, where a kosher supermarket was the scene of a brutal and targeted shooting spree and battle with the police.Residents of the city watched the attack, and some were quoted blaming Jews and others were glad it was Jews being murdered.According to the NYPD, the incident occurred the day before at around 11 a.m. on E. 41st Street near 3rd Avenue. Jorge reportedly came across the victim, who wore a noticeable black kippah, and shouted "F**k you Jew bastard!" Jorge then allegedly proceeded to physically assault the victim.This incident comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents in both New York and in the overall United States.Earlier this month, an Israeli woman and Jewish man were attacked on the