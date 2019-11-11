Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Over 80 headstones vandalized in Jewish cemetery in Denmark

Burials in the cemetery date back to the early 19th century.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 11, 2019 05:06
1 minute read.
Over 80 headstones vandalized in Jewish cemetery in Denmark

The Jewish Cemetery in Tarnow, Poland. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

More than 80 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Denmark were overturned and vandalized with green paint.

The damage at the the Ostre Kirkegard cemetery in the town of Randers in western Denmark was reported on Saturday though it is not known when the vandalism took place. The green paint was just dashed on the headstones and did not form any words or symbols, the French news agency AFP reported.

Burials in the cemetery date back to the early 19th century.

Also on Saturday, a family in Silkeborg, Denmark, located about 28 miles from Randers, awoke to find a large sticker bearing a yellow Star of David with the word “Jude,” German for Jew, in the center stuck to their mailbox. Saturday was the end of the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht, a pogrom against Jewish homes, synagogues and Jewish owned-owned businesses in Germany and Austria.

The Danish Ekstrabladet reported the incident, and photos of the mailbox circulated on Facebook.

Ella Chievitz, who is Jewish and has dual Danish and Israeli citizenship, said in a post on Facebook that she is  “shocked and angry.” Her husband is Christian, but serves as chairman of the Israeli-Denmark Association.


Related Content

A sign warning people of measles in Williamsburg, April 11, 2019
November 11, 2019
Teen arrested in connection with series of antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings