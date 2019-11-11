Over 80 headstones vandalized in Jewish cemetery in Denmark

More than 80 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Denmark were overturned and vandalized with green paint.



The damage at the the Ostre Kirkegard cemetery in the town of Randers in western Denmark was reported on Saturday though it is not known when the vandalism took place. The green paint was just dashed on the headstones and did not form any words or symbols, the French news agency AFP reported.

Burials in the cemetery date back to the early 19th century.Also on Saturday, a family in Silkeborg, Denmark, located about 28 miles from Randers, awoke to find a large sticker bearing a yellow Star of David with the word “Jude,” German for Jew, in the center stuck to their mailbox. Saturday was the end of the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht, a pogrom against Jewish homes, synagogues and Jewish owned-owned businesses in Germany and Austria.The Danish Ekstrabladet reported the incident, and photos of the mailbox circulated on Facebook.Ella Chievitz, who is Jewish and has dual Danish and Israeli citizenship, said in a post on Facebook that she is “shocked and angry.” Her husband is Christian, but serves as chairman of the Israeli-Denmark Association.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });