Oxfam removes antisemitic ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ from store

“The Protocols” is a fabricated antisemitic text describing a Jewish plan for global domination. It was first published in Russia in 1903.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MARCH 25, 2020 05:33
Oxfam, a charitable organization working to end poverty, has apologized for raising funds by selling copies of the antisemitic “Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”
The organization removed the fiction from its online shop when it became aware of their sale.
Copies for sale included a 1936 edition for about $100, as well as 2002 editions selling for about $13. Volunteers price, photograph and place online products for Oxfam’s online shop, the Jewish Chronicle reported.
The chief executive of Oxfam GB, Danny Sriskandarajah, in a phone call apologized to Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mark Regev, after Regev tweeted “Why is Oxfam selling antisemitic literature?”
“The books were destroyed & we are looking to learn lessons. This should not have happened,” Sriskandarajah tweeted. “We are sorry that it did and for the offense caused.”
Regev later tweeted that he appreciated the call and the apology.
On Tuesday, the NGO closed its physical charity shops due to the coronavirus crisis.
Oxfam was founded in the United Kingdom and is headquartered in Nairobi.


