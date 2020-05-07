The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Paving stones in Prague tourist district were cut from Jewish gravestones

The discovery confirmed Jewish community suspicions that communist authorities in the 1980s used Jewish grave markers for building materials.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MAY 7, 2020 04:18
The medieval Charles Bridge in Prague (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY)
The medieval Charles Bridge in Prague
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY)
Dozens of paving stones cut from Jewish headstones were unearthed during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district.
The discovery, confirming Jewish community suspicions that communist authorities in the 1980s used Jewish grave markers for building materials, came Tuesday in Wenceslas Square, an iconic pedestrian public square and the site of demonstrations, celebrations and other public gatherings. Today it is lined by hotels, offices, retail stores, currency exchange booths and fast-food joints.
It was first reported in English by The Guardian.
Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, saw workers digging up cobblestones whose undersides were covered with Hebrew letters, Stars of David and dates, The Guardian reported. Other stones were blank but had polished surfaces that indicated they had also been taken from cemeteries.
“We feel this is a victory for us because until now this was just a rumor. Maybe there were Jewish stones here, but nobody knew,” said Koci, who had been at Wenceslas Square beginning early Tuesday to witness the stones being dug up.
“It’s important because it’s a matter of truth. We are making something right for the historical record. These are stones from the graves of people who were dead for maybe 100 years and now they are lying here. It’s not nice.”
The Jewish community had asked the Prague City Council to be allowed to send a representative to witness the digging up of the cobblestones in order to confirm the persistent rumor. They appear to have been taken from several cemeteries. Dates on the stones range from 1877 to the 1970s.


Tags prague history cemetery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle with coronavirus is not over yet - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Who should succeed Litzman as Israel's health minister? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by