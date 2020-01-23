The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Pelosi-led congressional delegation visits Krakow Jewish center

The bipartisan delegation led by Pelosi visited JCC Krakow on Tuesday after visiting the site of the former Auschwitz Nazi camp

By KATARZYNA MARKUSZ / JTA  
JANUARY 23, 2020 05:54
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT)
 WARSAW, Poland   — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Jewish community center in Krakow along with a congressional delegation and received honorary membership.
The bipartisan delegation led by Pelosi visited JCC Krakow on Tuesday after visiting the site of the former Auschwitz Nazi camp and touring the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum in advance of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp.
The delegation, after being welcomed by JCC Executive Director Jonathan Ornstein, began its visit in Frajda, JCC Krakow’s preschool where they met the JCC’s youngest members. The delegation had a private meeting with Ornstein, 84-year old Holocaust survivor Zofia Radzikowska and Rabbi Avi Baumol, who was representing Polish Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich.
Ornstein told the Congress members about the JCC’s leading role in rebuilding Jewish life in Krakow, and Radzikowska spoke of her journey from surviving the Holocaust as a child to being JCC Krakow’s most active member.
Ornstein presented an honorary JCC Krakow membership card to Pelosi. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., recalled visiting Krakow 30 years ago and finding only “remnants [of Jewish life],” whereas this time he found “revival.”
Before visiting the JCC, Pelosi visited the Auschwitz Museum and saw the exhibition “Shoah” prepared by the Yad Vashem Institute.
“In memory of every single person killed in Auschwitz. Let them rest in peace. We all should commit ourselves to fulfill the promise of ‘Never again’,” Pelosi wrote in the museum’s memorial book.
Following their meeting at JCC Krakow, the delegation visited the former Jewish ghetto wall, where they left roses in tribute to Holocaust victims. The group is now headed to Israel before traveling back to the United States.
Along with Pelosi and Schneider, the rest of the delegation was Reps Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y; Joe Wilson, R-S.C.; and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, D-Fla.


Tags auschwitz Holocaust Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by