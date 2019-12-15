The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Police investigating after Iranian-Jewish synagogue vandalized in L.A.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime but found "no overt signs of antisemitism."

By EZRA TAYLOR  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 01:21
Nessah Synagogue, Beverly Hills, California. Photo dated 2015. (photo credit: © GLENN FRANCIS / WWW.PACIFICPRODIGITAL.COM)
Nessah Synagogue, Beverly Hills, California. Photo dated 2015.
(photo credit: © GLENN FRANCIS / WWW.PACIFICPRODIGITAL.COM)
The Beverly Hills Police Department is "actively investigating" after a synagogue was vandalized in the City of Beverly Hills overnight, the police department said in a media release on Saturday night, Israel time.
Police responded to the call at the Nessah Synagogue "shortly after 7 a.m." local time on Saturday, after an employee notified security when he "found an open door and items ransacked inside the synagogue," the police said in the release.
Nessah Synagogue was estalished in 1980 by Persian Jews who immigrated to Los Angeles from Tehran after the Islamic Revolution.
Investigators believe a "lone male suspect" aged 20 to 25 is responsible for the crime and committed a number of other vandalisms in the area. The suspect overturned furniture in the building as well as "damaged several Jewish relics," according to the statement. Fortunately the Synagogue's "main scrolls remained unscathed," and disruption was "primarily to the synagogue's interior contents," with "very limited structural damage."  
"This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community," Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch said. "It's not just an attack on the Jewish Community of Beverly Hills; it's an attack on all of us. The entire city stands in solidarity behind Nessah, its members and congregants. We are committed to catching the criminal who desecrated a holy place on Shabbat of all days and bringing him to justice."
Police said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime but found "no overt signs of antisemitism."
Contrary to earlier reports, the synagogue, one of the largest Iranian Jewish synagogues in Los Angeles, suffered less damage than originally believed.
“No Torah has been torn apart. There was one non-kosher Sefer Torah that was NOT in a locked hekhal [tabernacle] and was stored under the Hekhal on the floor,” Moshe Isaacian, a Los Angeles local, tweeted.
“No broken doors, no broken windows only books and furniture were over turned. Thank g-d,” Isaacian added.
Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism amid a rise in the country.
On Tuesday, a shooting attack against a kosher supermarket in Jersey City left four people dead.


Tags American Jewry synagogue jewish vandalism
