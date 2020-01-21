The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

President Trump leads the fight against antisemitism

In every measurable metric, President Trump has done more to combat antisemitism than any of his predecessors.

By DAVID FRIEDMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2020 17:07
US President Donald Trump leaves a note at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump leaves a note at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
About 20 years ago, on a cold Friday afternoon, I sat in a conference room on the 50th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper meeting with my client and teams of bankers and lawyers. We were negotiating the final points of a complicated deal and making slow but steady progress. At exactly 3 p.m., in the middle of a heated discussion, I stood up and announced that I had to leave to get home for Shabbat. Although they held their tongues, the look on many in the room was one of frustration and even anger. My client, however, the one actually entitled to my loyalty and attention, immediately said, “David, go home and pray for all of us, we need it! We’ll pick this up Monday morning and get it done.” (We did).
My client was Donald Trump. Then and now, I have only known him to be entirely respectful and supportive of those of the Jewish faith. Those who shamefully argue otherwise by seizing on isolated incidents of political incorrectness (in which we all engage) have trivialized a serious issue for partisan gain and have only exacerbated the problem.
In every measurable metric, President Trump has done more to combat antisemitism than any of his predecessors. He has condemned antisemitism in the strongest of terms, with soaring and unflinching rhetoric worthy of the subject. (For example: “The scourge of antisemitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated and it cannot be allowed to continue... the Jews have endured terrible persecution... those seeking [the Jews’] destruction, we will seek their destruction” – Oct. 27, 2018).  
He has backed up his words with groundbreaking actions, including most recently his Executive Order holding colleges and universities accountable to end antisemitic activity. He has imposed crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of antisemitic terror. And he has stood with Israel – on Jerusalem, on the Golan Heights, on intelligence sharing, on military cooperation, and on the right of the Jewish people to live within their ancestral homeland.
Some say – with breathtaking error – that protecting Israel has nothing to do with fighting antisemitism. The State of Israel is the ultimate defense against this evil force. It is the sanctuary to which Jews fled when they were expelled from North Africa or escaped the former Soviet Union and had no place else to go. When Jews were singled out for execution on the tarmac in Entebbe, Uganda, it was Israel that saved them in one of history’s most daring rescues. When Jews were persecuted in Yemen and Ethiopia, it was Israel that brought them to safety on missions such as Operation Moses, Operation Solomon and Operation Magic Carpet. To this day, Israel helps support local governments and NGOs around the world in defending the Jewish people.
The recent rash of antisemitic attacks in the United States is repugnant and shocking. But apart from baseless pronouncements from armchair pundits and opportunistic politicians, they have nothing to do with the president. Quite to the contrary, President Trump, in empowering law enforcement, preserving individual rights to self-defense, supporting tighter security in schools and places of worship and advocating for more protective mental health policies, is directly addressing concrete measures to keep us all safer and more secure.
Many have called for a softening of our public discourse and more education regarding the evils of hatred as a means of reducing antisemitic attacks. As one who has spent the better part of the past three years in Israel, where regrettably such attacks occur far more frequently but with far less international coverage than attacks in the United States, I can’t help but doubt the seriousness of that plan. We can always use better education and more civility, but those who will commit acts of antisemitism are not going to be the ones who attend the course. I have yet to see anyone present an effective method to identify in advance and arrest or cure the unstable and hate-filled miscreants who are attacking Jews. As in Israel, the primary approach must be increased security, better surveillance and intelligence, self-defense and mental health reform. President Trump is exactly in the right place on these initiatives.   
I have an important message for the Trump haters who think they are fighting antisemitism by fighting Trump: In five years, President Trump will be out of office and your hysterical hyperbole will not have made a dent in combating this evil scourge. Whatever other policy differences you may have with the president, if you truly oppose antisemitism, then you have a friend and ally in the White House.
The author is the US ambassador to Israel.


Tags American Jewry Donald Trump antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by