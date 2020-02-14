The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash

The caps will be worn at least once since the team has been selling and promoting the hat with the logo to fans as on-field equipment.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 03:13
Nazi Swastika (photo credit: REUTERS)
Nazi Swastika
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The San Diego Padres’ new spring training cap unveiled last week will only be worn briefly following an outcry from fans who think the logo looks like a swastika.
“Following our offseason uniform rebrand and the overwhelmingly positive response from Padres fans, we’ve decided to wear our regular season brown caps with the gold ‘SD’ for the majority of spring training,” Wayne Partello, the team’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.
Partello did not mention the controversy over whether the logo on the spring training hats looks like a swastika.
The caps will be worn at least once since the team has been selling and promoting the hat with the logo to fans as on-field equipment, CBS Sports reported. They are also part of a general series from Major League Baseball and New Era that combines the logo of each team with their letter logo.


