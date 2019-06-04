Sanders: 'Politico' article on his wealth was ‘antisemitic’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military support for the war in Yemen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., among the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, said a Politico story on his wealth that called him “cheap” was antisemitic.
“Call that what it is, an antisemitic article,” Sanders said Saturday in an interview with the progressive political online show, “The Young Turks.”
One of the show’s hosts, Cenk Uygur, was asking Sanders what he thought of the negative media coverage he gets and cited last week’s Politico article, prompting Sanders’ interjection. The Hill reported the exchange on Monday.
Politico drew condemnation for the article from Sanders’ fellow Democrats and from the Anti-Defamation League, and for a since-deleted tweet that said: “Bernie might still be cheap, but he’s not poor.” Politico deleted and apologized for the tweet, but did not offer an explanation.
Sanders in 2016 ran in the Democratic primary and was the first Jewish candidate to win major-party nominating contests, although he lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton.
This year, he and former Vice President Joe Biden are leading a crowded field of candidates.
