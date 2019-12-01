Senior London rabbi brutally attacked by antisemitic teenagers

A rabbi in the Amhurst Park area of Stamford Hill, London was attacked by two unidentified teenagers and left bleeding on the ground over Shabbat.The incident took place at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, when Orthodox Jews don't use telephones.According to reports, the two teenagers allegedly shouted "Kill Jews" and "F*** Jews" while beating the victim.The rabbi, who is currently unidentified, was flown to Israel.The attack has since been reported to the police and the Stamford Hill Shomrim.The attack is not believed to be connected to the London Bridge attack, which happened on the same day.This attack comes amid rising antisemitism in the United Kingdom. According to WZO vice chairman Yaakov Hagoel, "In 2019, nearly 300,000 Jews are living in fear for their own future and their own security.”