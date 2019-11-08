Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Someone appears to have put dead chickens in a Jewish grave in Connecticut

Police are investigating the incident and said it appears someone dug it up by hand several days ago.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 8, 2019 04:13
Chicken

Chicken. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 Police are investigating whether someone dug up remains and placed dead chickens in a grave at a Jewish cemetery in Hartford, Connecticut.

The president of Agudas Achim, the Orthodox congregation that manages the cemetery, said they were told of the incident on Wednesday, NBC Connecticut reported.

A grave digger, Tommy Valentin, told NBC that the grave had a hole and was full of water when he found it. There appeared to be two dead chickens floating in it, he said.

Police are investigating the incident and said it appears someone dug it up by hand several days ago.


