The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Strasbourg residents 'disgusted' as nearby Jewish cemetery desecrated

More than 100 tombstones were desecrated with antisemitic text and swastikas at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France.

By ILANIT CHERNICK, JTA  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 19:26
Tombstones at Jewish Cemetery of Westhoffen near Strasbourg were desecrated with swastikas this week (photo credit: CONSISTOIRE OF THE LOWER RHINE)
Tombstones at Jewish Cemetery of Westhoffen near Strasbourg were desecrated with swastikas this week
(photo credit: CONSISTOIRE OF THE LOWER RHINE)
More than 100 tombstones were desecrated with antisemitic text and swastikas at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France.
The desecration was discovered Tuesday at the Jewish cemetery of Westhoffen near Strasbourg.
“I condemn very firmly the despicable antisemitic acts that have once again occurred the region and express my unreserved support of the Jewish community,” Jean-Luc Marx, the prefect of the Bas-Rhin region where Westhoffen is situated, said in a statement.
Corinne Haenel, a Jewish resident of Strasbourg, said she was shocked about what happened.
“When I heard what happened in the Jewish cemetery of Westhoffen, where a cousin of my grandfather is buried, I was speechless,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “I have to say that the tombs desecrated by this horrific symbol reminds me of the dark days through which my family lived.
“There is this feeling that despite the fact that these people are dead, it’s not enough,” Haenel stressed, “That their memory has had to soiled and their names cancelled out by Swastika painted on it, is shocking”
Haenel added that she was shocked and afraid, adding that “perhaps tomorrow bad days are coming.”
For Lea Stollon, who was born and raised in Strasbourg, but now lives in Israel said she is no longer shocked by these incidents anymore.
“Family of my grandfather are buried there, so are families of friends,” she told The Post. “So many people that lived through the War too.”
Despite not being shocked, she said that “it disgusts me each time. Why can't people just let dead rest peacefully?
“What does this kind of act bring to the people committing it? Joy? Pride?,” she questioned. “The dead can't talk, if they could, they would surely say that this world is not different from 1939. The same old jokes [are made] about Jews… the same stupid theories about jews wanting to control the world still exist and the same attacks toward them continue over and over again.”
Chief Rabbi of Strasbourg Rabbi Avraham Weil, said that this was the third time in less than a year that a Jewish cemetery had been desecrated in France.
“We are shocked and horrified... they are fooling the security forces here,” he said calling on police “to find a way to resolve the law resolutely against such perpetrators.
“Criminals apparently from the extreme Right sprayed an unclear inscription on a school in Rohr, located in the Bas-Rhine region as well.
“The writing was on the wall,” he said. “Only today did we realize that the writing meant that they intended to desecrate the Westhoffen Cemetery. We are shocked and appalled.”
Weil recalled that earlier the year the cemetery in Herrlisheim was desecrated, and a few months later the cemetery in Quatzenheim, about 10 km. from Strasbourg was also desecrated.
“About 100 gravestones were sprayed with graffiti and swastikas,” he said adding that at the time Swastikas were also sprayed on the monument in memory of the Holocaust victims.
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog also reaction to the desecration.
“The alarming rise in the number of antisemitic incidents in France, and the increase in the severity of these attacks, is part of the worst wave of antisemitism the world has seen since World War II,” he said in a statement. “We must all unite in eradicating this scourge of evil.”


Tags france cemetery antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The nefarious Irish bill By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Refuting US Rep. Levin’s letter against settlements By GIL TROY
Efraim Zuroff Lithuania continues Soviet-style censorship 30 years post-independence By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by