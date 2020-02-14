The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Student steals mezuzah, Jewish classmate takes him to Holocaust memorial

University Maddy Gun says she believes in the power of education to fight antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 09:28
A mezuzah (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A mezuzah
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
As antisemitism is on the rise in the United States, including on university campuses, American Jews' sense of safety has been seriously harmed.
But many, refuse to live in fear and to stand by. They decide to take action, to fight against antisemitism and to proudly showcase their Judaism.
Michigan State University (MSU) student, Maddy Gun, was recently praised for the way she handled an antisemitic incident, as reported by WILX10, a local television station in Michigan. 
Last September, Gun came back to her apartment and saw that the mezuzah she had hanged on her door had been ripped off and stolen.
After asking her apartment manager to check the video footage to identify the perpetrator, she filed a police report. However, when the police identified an MSU male student as the suspect, she decided to teach him a lesson instead of pressing charges.
Gun sat down with him, as well as with a Chabad Rabbi and MSU's Hillel director Cindy Hughey, and asked if he would be willing to take a guided tour of the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington, which he agreed to.
"Meeting face-to-face with the perpetrator, I told him how his actions had not only impacted me but also the greater Jewish community at MSU, as someone else in my apartment building took their mezuzah down out of fear," Gun wrote in TheJewishNews.
"My hope is that through this process, he understands the impact and hurt his actions caused," said Gun.
As a result of the visit, the suspect paid for the vandalized and stolen mezuzah.
Gun said that she was inspired by her grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, who taught her to never be a bystander.
In TheJewishNews, she wrote that "to this day, my grandfather speaks about his story of survival in order to educate others. Through his story, I’ve learned the value of standing up for my beliefs as well as the importance of education".
"My grandfather always ends his speech by saying, “You cannot be a bystander.” These words have resonated with me, and after experiencing blatant antisemitism on campus, I knew I could not just be a bystander"," she added.
She shared her experience at a StandWithUs conference in Los Angeles with over 550 college and high school students attending. The conference aimed at teaching students how to fight antisemitism.
Today, she is even more proud to showcase her Judaism, and she has inspired others to stand up for their belief and speak out.
At the same conference, others shared their story on how they stand up and fight antisemitism. Two high school students who attended the conference launched the Instagram campaign “Why I Wear My Star” two days after the Chabad of Poway shooting. On the Instagram account, people share their "stories of Jewish pride." It currently has over 90 posts and more than 2,000 followers.
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Why I Wear My Star (@whyiwearmystar) on


Tags United States university antisemitism mezuzah Michigan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
Unity is not an option and how the Palestinians fail themselves By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Why I met with Mahmoud Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by